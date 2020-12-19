SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $440.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.44.

Shares of SIVB opened at $357.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $366.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,953.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

