SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $2.82

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $480.30 million and approximately $176.79 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00012216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00399300 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.00 or 0.02475976 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 170,495,750 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

