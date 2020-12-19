Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.65. Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,448,145 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £16.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

