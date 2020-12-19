Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.56 or 0.02838502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00028089 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 638,282,327 coins and its circulating supply is 300,416,135 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.