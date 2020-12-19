Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

SUI opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after buying an additional 1,348,548 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,188,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after acquiring an additional 318,438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 167.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 308,239 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

