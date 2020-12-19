Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $134,595.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SUI opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.