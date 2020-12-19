Summit Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 771 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,086% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:SUM opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

