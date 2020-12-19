Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT Raised to $0.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUBCY. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Subsea 7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

