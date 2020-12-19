Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Exponent by 151.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $87.48 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

