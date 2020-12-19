Strs Ohio Sells 8,265 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

NYSE LVS opened at $57.43 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

