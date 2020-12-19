Strs Ohio Sells 352,811 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 352,811 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

