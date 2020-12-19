Strs Ohio Sells 352,811 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 352,811 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.