Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

