Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

