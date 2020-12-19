Strs Ohio Makes New $7.19 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of CYBR opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,072.87, a PEG ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $145.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

