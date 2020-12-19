Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of The AZEK worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The AZEK by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 73,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 272,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AZEK stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

