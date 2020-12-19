Strs Ohio Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.60 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.