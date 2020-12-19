Strs Ohio Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.