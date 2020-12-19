Strs Ohio Has $4.37 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200,592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

