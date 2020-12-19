Strs Ohio Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 723,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 396,894 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,775,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

