Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.26% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after buying an additional 2,455,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $57,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 593,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 480,797 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.46 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

