Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 543.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $198.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

