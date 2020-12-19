Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report sales of $7.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $29.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.77 million, with estimates ranging from $34.34 million to $40.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBBP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.62 on Monday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $993,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

