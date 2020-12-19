Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 8% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.90. 358,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 151,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $196,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,600 shares of company stock worth $15,157,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

