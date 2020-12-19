Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Insiders sold 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,653 in the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 122,228 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

