Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,221% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.
RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.
In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RARE opened at $168.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $168.39.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
