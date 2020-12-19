Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,221% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter.

RARE opened at $168.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $168.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

