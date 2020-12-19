Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 48,827 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,297,705.06.

SFIX stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

