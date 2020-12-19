Stifel Nicolaus Raises CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $12.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 824,231 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

