Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

