Steven P. Cugine Sells 17,504 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHD stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

