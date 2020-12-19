Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 257,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

