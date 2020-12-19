Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and approximately $669.53 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00137081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00766678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00171380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00078032 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,584 coins and its circulating supply is 21,837,110,840 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

