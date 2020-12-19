Steem Dollars Trading 26.1% Higher Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $25.04 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00012994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,867.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.64 or 0.01330824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00270872 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,877,494 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

