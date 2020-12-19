Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

