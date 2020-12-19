Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.89.

STLD opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

