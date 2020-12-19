State Street Corp Trims Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,988,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $459.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.76.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $176,710. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

