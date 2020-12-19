State Street Corp Sells 75,307 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,307 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.36% of ViewRay worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

