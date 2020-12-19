State Street Corp Sells 4,667,526 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,667,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $662.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

