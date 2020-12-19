State Street Corp Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1,704.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of argenx worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in argenx by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 2,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,093 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.83.

Shares of ARGX opened at $308.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.02. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $311.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

