State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.07% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of TCRR opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

