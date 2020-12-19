State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

