State Street Corp Buys 42,814 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

