State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

