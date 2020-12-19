State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at $863,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,447.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.