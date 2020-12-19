State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 2,100 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

