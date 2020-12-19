State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $471,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.19 per share, with a total value of $159,570.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,730 shares of company stock worth $7,086,204. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

