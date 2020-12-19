State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

