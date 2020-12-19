Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.62.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

