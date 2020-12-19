Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.62.
In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
