Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average of $222.17.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $485,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,404,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 174,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 149,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

