Stakinglab (LABX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $747.05 and $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00110567 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004880 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

