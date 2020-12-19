SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,269,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

